TS Delta moving away from Jamaica but rain expected to continue
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Meteorological Service of Jamaica says that although Tropical Storm Delta has now begun to slowly move away from the island, unstable weather conditions are projected to continue this evening through to late Tuesday.
In its latest update, Met Service said periods of showers, thunderstorms, and gusty winds are expected to prevail during this time.
At 4:00 pm, Delta was located 260 kilometres south-southwest of Negril and "undergoing rapid intensification".Delta is expected to move near or over the Cayman Islands early Tuesday, and approach western Cuba and the Yucatan Channel Tuesday afternoon or evening.
The US National Hurricane Center (NHC) said the storm is expected to become a hurricane tonight or Tuesday before it nears western Cuba. A hurricane warning is in effect for parts of Cuba and the coast of the Yucatan peninsula, while tropical storm warning is in effect for Cayman Islands including Little Cayman and Cayman Brac, Isle of Youth and the Cuban province of La Habana.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy