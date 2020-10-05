TS Delta moving away from Jamaica but rain expected to continue

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Meteorological Service of Jamaica says that although Tropical Storm Delta has now begun to slowly move away from the island, unstable weather conditions are projected to continue this evening through to late Tuesday.



In its latest update, Met Service said periods of showers, thunderstorms, and gusty winds are expected to prevail during this time.

At 4:00 pm, Delta was located 260 kilometres south-southwest of Negril and "undergoing rapid intensification".Delta is expected to move near or over the Cayman Islands early Tuesday, and approach western Cuba and the Yucatan Channel Tuesday afternoon or evening.

The US National Hurricane Center (NHC) said the storm is expected to become a hurricane tonight or Tuesday before it nears western Cuba. A hurricane warning is in effect for parts of Cuba and the coast of the Yucatan peninsula, while tropical storm warning is in effect for Cayman Islands including Little Cayman and Cayman Brac, Isle of Youth and the Cuban province of La Habana.