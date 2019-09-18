Tallawahs set 219 for victory vs Amazon Warriors
KINGSTON, Jamaica -- Jamaica Tallawahs conceded over 200 runs for the third time in the 2019 Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) as they were set a victory target of 219 by Guyana Amazon Warriors in the fourth of their five home games here at Sabina Park.
After winning the toss and opting to field first, Tallawahs had a fairly tidy start, conceding just 20 runs in the first three overs, but things later went awry, as Amazon Warriors went on the charge, posting 218-6 in their 20 overs.
Warriors captain Shoaib Malik led from the front raising his 11th CPL half-century with an unbeaten 63 off 37 balls, including six fours and three sixes. Jamaican Brandon King made a 37-ball 59 at the top of the innings, including four boundaries and six sixes, while the aggressive Shimron Hetmyer hammered six boundaries and two sixes in his 25-ball 44.
Andre Russell, returning from injury, led the Tallawahs bowling with 2-35 and had two catches put down off his spell, while Englishman Jade Dernbach had 2-50.
Sherdon Cowan
