Tallawahs set 219 for victory vs Amazon Warriors

KINGSTON, Jamaica -- Jamaica Tallawahs conceded over 200 runs for the third time in the 2019 Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) as they were set a victory target of 219 by Guyana Amazon Warriors in the fourthof their five home games here at Sabina Park.



After winning the toss and opting to field first, Tallawahs had a fairly tidy start, conceding just 20 runs in the first three overs, but things later went awry, as Amazon Warriors went on the charge, posting 218-6 in their 20 overs.



Warriors captain Shoaib Malik led from the front raising his 11th CPL half-century with an unbeaten 63 off 37 balls, including six fours and three sixes. Jamaican Brandon King made a 37-ball 59 at the top of the innings, including four boundaries and six sixes, while the aggressive Shimron Hetmyer hammered six boundaries and two sixes in his 25-ball 44.



Andre Russell, returning from injury, led the Tallawahs bowling with 2-35 and had two catches put down off his spell, while Englishman Jade Dernbach had 2-50.



