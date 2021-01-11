Taxi driver, auditor on firearm charges in St Catherine

ST CATHERINE, Jamaica — Detectives attached to the Counter-Terrorism and Organised Crime Investigations Branch have charged two men in connection with the seizure of two firearms at Love Lane in McCooks Pen, St Catherine on Saturday.

Charged with two counts of illegal possession of firearm and illegal possession of ammunition are: 40-year-old Mosias Douglas, otherwise called 'Bredda Dawg', a taxi operator of Love Lane, McCooks Pen, Spanish Town in St Catherine and 45-year-old Kevin Johnson, otherwise called 'Prang', a transactional auditor of the same community.

The two men were arrested during an operation conducted about 6:30 am at a house they shared.

The police said one disassembled rifle, a Smith and Wesson 9mm pistol and 21 assorted rounds of ammunition were seized.