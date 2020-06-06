Team Unity retains power in St Kitts-Nevis election
BASSETERRE, St Kitts — The governing Team Unity Coaliton led by Dr Timothy Harris has won a second term to rule the St Kitts-Nevis federation for another five years.
With eight of the 11 seats declared early this morning, Harris' Team Unity won seven, while Opposition Leader Dr Denzil Douglas had one, that of his own Constituency Number 6.
The online St Kitts & Nevis Observer reported that Team Unity was claiming one of the four undeclared seats, which would increase its majority in the 11-seat legislature by one, from seven to eight.
Doulglas, a former prime whose St Kitts and Nevis Labour Party ruled the federation for some 20 years until his run was cut by Team Unity in 2015, is expected to easily take the other seats.
The elections for June 5 were announced on May 18 by Prime Minister Harris, less than a week after the National Assembly was dissolved. Nomination Day was May 27, where 23 candidates from five parties and one independent were nominated to contest the polls.
Citizens and residents of St Kitts-Nevis, a member of the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States, have been enjoying a better quality of life as the Team Unity Goverment led by Dr Harris has been able to improve the country's economic welfare.
It is not clear how long the 67-year-old Douglas will remain at the helm of his Labour Party, as he had indicated just before the 2015 polls that it would have been his last time leading the party in a general election.
