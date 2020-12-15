Teen girls missing from Spanish Town home

ST CATHERINE, Jamaica — An Ananda Alert has been activated for 16-year-old Angel Oates and 15-year-old Anique Oates, both of Dela Vega City, Spanish Town, St Catherine. The two girls went missing yesterday.

Both Angel and Anique are of brown complexion and slim build and about 167 centimetres (5 feet 6 inches) tall.

Reports form the Spanish Town police are that Angel and Anique were last seen at home about 6:00 pm. One was wearing a red jersey, blue jeans and black slippers. They have not been heard from since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Angel Oates and Anique Oates is being asked to contact the Spanish Town police at 876-984-2305, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.