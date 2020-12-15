Teen girls missing from Spanish Town home
ST CATHERINE, Jamaica — An Ananda Alert has been activated for 16-year-old Angel Oates and 15-year-old Anique Oates, both of Dela Vega City, Spanish Town, St Catherine. The two girls went missing yesterday.
Both Angel and Anique are of brown complexion and slim build and about 167 centimetres (5 feet 6 inches) tall.
Reports form the Spanish Town police are that Angel and Anique were last seen at home about 6:00 pm. One was wearing a red jersey, blue jeans and black slippers. They have not been heard from since.
Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Angel Oates and Anique Oates is being asked to contact the Spanish Town police at 876-984-2305, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy