St Elizabeth teen hailed as hero after rescuing elderly man from fire

ST ELIZABETH, Jamaica — A teen from the Kilmarnock district in St Elizabeth is being hailed as a hero after running into a burning building to rescue an elderly man with a physical disability.

The youngster is 18-year-old Aldain Daley, who, last month, ran into the burning home of Vernon Sewell, an 86-year-old retired farmer, after the senior citizen reportedly left his gas stove on by accident.

Daley was hanging out with friends at a section of the community on May 17 when they spotted smoke coming from Sewell's home, located on a nearby hill.

“So, same time I turned to my friends and say, we can't be here so and make the man burn up. After that I ran off, ran down the hill and ran up here so, and when I look the fire was blazing inside,” the teen told JIS News.

The youngster began calling out to Sewell, who was nowhere to be seen as the fire continued to spread. However, moments later, the young man spotted the elderly man barely making his way on to the veranda through a plume of smoke.

He was desperately calling out for help as he lived alone, and due to his disability, moved very slowly.

“So, I ran up the stairs and reached the veranda. A blockage was there and I had to kick it away. I call to him and it was like him can't come. So, I go there and a try lead him and he still can't move. So, I ended up having to lift him up in my hands and carry him go out on the step,” Daley explained.

It was at this point two of Daley's friends arrived on the scene to render some assistance. Working together, they brought Sewell down from the hill and away from the fire that by then had engulfed the building.

A crowd soon began to converge at the scene and emergency services were called for help.

Sewell reportedly sustained minor burns across 20 per cent of his body, to include his face. He was transported to the Black River Hospital where he currently remains in stable condition.

“He would not be alive today from my observation. If we were like three or four more minutes late, he would burn up, but luckily he got saved and I'm glad that nothing severe do him,” Daley said.

Fire personnel at the Santa Cruz Fire Station had responded to the call in the community and managed to put out the blaze that caused an estimated loss of $700,000.

A past student of the Black River High School in the parish, Daley spends most of his days in the community farming as well as performing other odd jobs. His dream, however, is to one day become a soldier and yearns for the opportunity.

—JIS