Third suspect nabbed after murder of 63-y-o Manchester woman

MANCHESTER, Jamaica — Police here have made another arrest in connection with Thursday's stabbing death of 63-year-old Manchester businesswoman Marcia Chin-you at her home in Ingleside in Mandeville.

Head of the Manchester police, Superintendent Gary Francis told OBSERVER ONLINE late last night that a woman was taken into police custody.

Two men were also arrested yesterday in connection with the murder.

Francis said that an intensive investigation resulted in the arrest of the three people and he is "confident" that charges will be laid soon.

"I am confident that charges will be laid soon. As we continue our investigations, I want to reassure the citizens of Manchester that the police is committed to ensuring their safety and will spare no resources in making certain that perpetrators of crimes within the parish are brought to justice," he said.

Chin-you's body was found in her car on her Ingleside Close driveway about 8:30 pm on Thursday.

Francis has continued his appeal for anyone with information on crimes committed to contact the police.

"We are appealing to anyone who can further assist with this or any other investigation to call us at 876 962 2250, 876 997-8884 or 119," he said.

Kasey Williams