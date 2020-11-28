Third suspect nabbed after murder of 63-y-o Manchester woman
MANCHESTER, Jamaica — Police here have made another arrest in connection with Thursday's stabbing death of 63-year-old Manchester businesswoman Marcia Chin-you at her home in Ingleside in Mandeville.
Head of the Manchester police, Superintendent Gary Francis told OBSERVER ONLINE late last night that a woman was taken into police custody.
Two men were also arrested yesterday in connection with the murder.
Francis said that an intensive investigation resulted in the arrest of the three people and he is "confident" that charges will be laid soon.
"I am confident that charges will be laid soon. As we continue our investigations, I want to reassure the citizens of Manchester that the police is committed to ensuring their safety and will spare no resources in making certain that perpetrators of crimes within the parish are brought to justice," he said.
Chin-you's body was found in her car on her Ingleside Close driveway about 8:30 pm on Thursday.
Francis has continued his appeal for anyone with information on crimes committed to contact the police.
"We are appealing to anyone who can further assist with this or any other investigation to call us at 876 962 2250, 876 997-8884 or 119," he said.
Kasey Williams
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy