Thirteen charged for breaching curfew regulations

KINGSTON, Jamaica - Police officers working in the Denham Town Zone of Special Operation last night arrested and charged 13 individuals for breaching the curfew order under the Disaster Risk Management Act.

According to reports, the Denham Town residents were arrested between 9:00 pm. and 9:30 pm after they failed to heed several warnings to leave the public thoroughfare and retire to their private space. Two teens are among the group.

Charged are:

Eighteen-year-old Sherika Whyle,

Twenty-year-old Robert Groves,

Twenty-year-old Odane Wilson,

Twenty-one-year-old Kale-Ann Bogle,

Twenty-three-year-old Sidoney Fogo,

Twenty-seven-year-old Rosanna Ebanks,

Twenty-seven-year-old Devour Anglin,

Thirty-six-year-old Tamara Brown,

Thirty-seven-year-old Susan Satchell,

Forty-five-year-old Rohan Wade,

Sixty-one-year-old Cecil Witter,

A 17-year-old girl and

A 15-year-old girl.

The Police are reminding citizens that the curfew has been put in place for public safety, and breaching the order could result in fines up to one million dollars and imprisonment for up to one year.