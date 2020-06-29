Three Bahamians charged following ganja bust in western Jamaica
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The police have charged three Bahamians in connection with Thursday's seizure of 2,600 pounds of ganja in two western parishes.
They are 51-year-old Ian Stewart, a fisherman of Nassau, Bahamas; 41-year-old Bartholomew Pinder and 32-year-old Patrick Roberts both fishermen of Abaco, Bahamas. They have been charged with breaching immigration regulations.
They are scheduled to appear before the Westmoreland Parish Court on Wednesday, July 01.
Reports from the narcotics police are that between the hours of 10:00 am and 4:00 pm, lawmen carried out an operation at a premises in Lancer Bay, Hanover where the ganja was seized. The drug has an estimated street value of $10.5 million.
The police are reminding citizens that it is a criminal offence to harbour foreign nationals who illegally enter the country. People should report any information that they have to the police.
Also, COVID-19 is still affecting people and they will be putting the lives of others at risk by entering the island illegally.
