UPDATE: Three in police custody after 2-y-o mowed down by car

ST CATHERINE, Jamaica — The Spanish Town police are reporting that three people are in custody in relation to the death of a toddler, who was mowed down by a motorcar on March Pen Road in Spanish Town on Saturday.

The three men turned themselves in to the police on Sunday.

Reports are that two-year-old Tayshawn McDonald was in his community about 11:30 am, when a Suzuki Swift motorcar hit him. He died whilst being treated at hospital.

As the investigation continues, the police continue to encourage anyone who have information that can assist with the probe to contact the Spanish Town police at 876-984-2305, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.