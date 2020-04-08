Three motorcyclists caught breaching COVID-19 curfew

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The police have charged three men who were found operating motorcycles in Old Harbour, St Catherine during curfew hours Monday night.



The curfew, which falls under the Disaster Risk Management Act, has been in place since April 1 and is part of the Government's effort to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).



In addition to breaches of the curfew order, the men were charged with breaches of the the Road Traffic Act.



They are:



• Orville Wilkie, 30-year-old, mechanic of Church Pen district,

• Roderick Webby 19-year-old of Grove Farm district,

• DeAndre Jackson 18-year-old of Gutters district, Old Harbour all in St Catherine.



The police said the men were found about 9:00 pm, operating motorcycles in the Old Harbour Glades area and when officers signalled the drivers to stop, they disobeyed and drove away.



They were reportedly intercepted in the Church Pen community where they were arrested. Two motorcycles without registration, fitness or insurance were seized.



They have been offered bail.

