Three motorcyclists caught breaching COVID-19 curfew
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The police have charged three men who were found operating motorcycles in Old Harbour, St Catherine during curfew hours Monday night.
The curfew, which falls under the Disaster Risk Management Act, has been in place since April 1 and is part of the Government's effort to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).
In addition to breaches of the curfew order, the men were charged with breaches of the the Road Traffic Act.
They are:
• Orville Wilkie, 30-year-old, mechanic of Church Pen district,
• Roderick Webby 19-year-old of Grove Farm district,
• DeAndre Jackson 18-year-old of Gutters district, Old Harbour all in St Catherine.
The police said the men were found about 9:00 pm, operating motorcycles in the Old Harbour Glades area and when officers signalled the drivers to stop, they disobeyed and drove away.
They were reportedly intercepted in the Church Pen community where they were arrested. Two motorcycles without registration, fitness or insurance were seized.
They have been offered bail.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy