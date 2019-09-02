Three shot dead in Temple Hall, St Andrew

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Three men were shot dead, while two other people were shot and injured on Sunday afternoon in Temple Hall, St Andrew.

Reports reaching OBSERVER ONLINE are that the five people were at a social gathering in the community when they were attacked by a gunman.

The shooting reportedly took place shortly before 4:00 pm.

The constabulary's Corprorate Communications Unit (CCU) confirmed the shooting but was unable to provide details at the time of this report.

The identities of the deceased have not yet been ascertained.