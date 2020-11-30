Three teens from Spanish Town reported missing

ST CATHERINE, Jamaica — An Ananda Alert has been activated for 15-year-old Vanessa Nation, 14-year-old Kayla Campbell and 15-year-old Carbs Robinson who went missing on separate occasions.

Vanessa, who is of a Waterloo district address in Spanish Town, St Catherine, has been missing since Friday, November 13. She is of brown complexion, medium build and about 135 centimetres ( 4 feet 4 inches) tall.Vanessa was last seen at home about 8:00 pm, wearing an orange blouse, green pants and pink slippers.

Kayla, who is of a Orangefield district address in St Catherine, has been missing since Saturday, November 28. She is of brown complexion and was last seen at French Street in the parish about 12:30 pm, wearing a black blouse and black jeans pants.

Meanwhile, Carbs is of Robby Close, Lauriston, Spanish Town in St Catherine. He was last seen at home about 10:45 pm on Saturday, November 21. He was wearing a blue short, white T-shirt and a pair of black slippers at the time.

Carbs is of dark complexion, slim build and is about 162 centimetres (5 feet 4 inches) tall.

All efforts to contact the three teens have failed.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Vanessa Nation, Kayla Campbell and Carbs Robinson is asked to contact the Spanish Town police at 876-984-2305, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.

No photographs were obtained at the time of this publication.