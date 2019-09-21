Top Events Jamaica mobile app, website a hit at JAPEX 2019

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Top Events Jamaica was one of the stand-out brands at the 2019 staging of the Jamaica Product Exchange (JAPEX) held September 9-11 at the Montego Bay Convention Centre.

To date, many of Jamaica's most notable event promoters, tour operators, and hotels have already signed on to participate in the initiative.

Additionally, through its involvement in JAPEX, Top Events Jamaica welcomed 72 new attractions, travel agencies and transportation companies with the majority of the new subscribers being from the Latin and North American markets.

With the growing interest in the initiative within the region, patrons of JAPEX who visited the booth lauded the innovative tactic to tap into the tourism market by the Tourism Linkages Network (TLN), a division of the Tourism Enhancement Fund (TEF).

Commenting on Top Event's performance at JAPEX, the TEF Executive Director, Dr Carey Wallace that the purpose of the Linkages Network is to find creative ways to promote Jamaica as an ideal destination for events of a diverse nature.

“Therefore, promoting events at JAPEX gives us a great opportunity to connect with and raise awareness for the initiative among a diverse group of tourism industry players. It has only been a few months since our official launch, but already we have seen a significant increase in the number of promoters wanting to come on board and benefit from the exposure that Top Events provides, and I expect that to increase further after JAPEX,” he added.

Dr Wallace added that while the programme is young, there is tremendous room for growth, and the overall response by both local and international groups at JAPEX is an indicator of this.

Top Events is an initiative from the Tourism Linkages Network (TLN), a division of the Tourism Enhancement Fund (TEF). It was officially launched in April and is designed to promote Jamaica's best in sports, entertainment, health and wellness, shopping, food, and conferences. The initiative seeks to increase visitor participation in the over 900 monthly events held island- wide, through strategic partnerships and leveraging the power of technology, social media, and advertising.

The Top Events team was in full action, as they promoted the initiative's website, recently launched Mobile App, and 'Top Events Jamaica' to the many local and international tourism industry players that attended the event.