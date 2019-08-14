Traffic lights at Lakes Pen Rd/ Municipal Blvd intersection decommissioned

ST CATHERINE , Jamaica — The National Works Agency is advising that traffic signals at the Lakes Pen Road/ Municipal Boulevard intersection in Portmore, St Catherine has been decommissioned for at least the next two weeks.

As such the agency's communication and customer services manager, Stephen Shaw, is reminding motorists that when traffic signals are out of operation, for whatever reason, they are to treat the intersection as a four-way stop.

Shaw, in a statement a short while ago, explained that the traffic lights had to be decommissioned earlier this week to facilitate the widening of the roadway at the intersection.

NWA said the works, which involve the creation of a slip lane from Lakes Pen Road onto Municipal Boulevard and an exclusive right turning lane from Municipal Boulevard onto Lakes Pen Road, is critical to the agency's efforts to improve traffic flow along the Mandela Highway and into Portmore.

It is urging motorists to approach the Municipal Boulevard/Lakes Pen intersection with caution and exercise the requisite patience and civility when attempting to cross the junction.