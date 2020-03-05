Transport operators urging Montague to speak to sector on coronavirus
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Transport Operators Development Sustainable Service (TODSS) is calling on the Minister of Transport, Robert Montague, to speak to the public transport sector on COVID-19 , which could reach Jamaica at any time.
“As a public transport sector we must be seen as a major focal point in any discussion on Operation Covid 19 Prevention Campaign, as the carrier of people and in the same breath the virus,” TODSS said in a release today.
According to TODSS, the emergency meeting called and chaired by the prime minister did not include Minister Montague or any agency associated with the Ministry of Transport and Mining.
TODSS said that along with its associate groups and members, it takes serious offence to this action, and is therefore calling on the minister to tell the public transport operators, investors and stakeholders what they, as the main mover of people, should do at this time.
“We don't want to be reactive but proactive on this issue. We urge the minister to speak to us as a matter of urgency and tell us why he was not invited to the stakeholders meeting on Thursday, March 5,” TODSS said.
