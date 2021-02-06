Tributes flow after former Windies pacer Moseley dies in accident

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados (CMC) — Tributes have poured in for former West Indies fast bowler and women's coach, Ezra Moseley, who died in a vehicular accident here Saturday

The 63-year-old, who played two Tests and nine One-Day Internationals between 1990 and 1991, was pronounced dead at the scene after the bicycle he was riding collided with an SUV, at the junction of the ABC Highway and Providence Road in the southern parish of Christ Church.

Moseley was the current Barbados women's coach and assistant to the West Indies side, which won the 2016 World Cup in India five years ago.

Cricket West Indies' director of cricket, Jimmy Adams, hailed the Barbadian as one of the region's “premier fast bowlers” and said his loss was one for the entire global cricket fraternity.

“It has come as a shock to hear of the passing of Ezra Moseley. The entire CWI family are deeply saddened by this news,” Adams said.

“Ezra was one of our region's premier fast bowlers from the late '70s through the '80s and into the early '90s, when he went on to play international cricket for the West Indies after playing professionally in the Caribbean, England and South Africa.”

“After his playing days, Ezra continued to serve cricket in the region by coaching at junior levels in Barbados, moving eventually into a coaching position with the international women's team.

“It's a big loss, not only to regional cricket and Barbados cricket but to the wider cricket community.”

A nippy right-arm seamer, Moseley made his international debut at the age of 32, grabbing six wickets in two Tests against England in 1990 and also picking up seven ODI scalps.

Overall, Moseley claimed 279 wickets from 79 matches in a first class career that involved stints with English county Glamorgan. He also featured for Eastern Province and Northern Transvaal in South Africa.

He was a member of the controversial rebel tour to South Africa in 1983, a decision that resulted in a life ban which was later lifted.

Since his retirement, Moseley served as a coach with the West Indies women's side and at the St Michael School here, which produced current Test captain and world-rated all-rounder Jason Holder.

West Indies Women's superstar, Deandra Dottin, said Moseley had been a huge asset to both the Barbados and Windies Women's sides.

“I'm still actually in shock but I just want to say condolences to the family of Ezra Moseley and his friends as well,” Dottin said.

“Mr Moseley was a very, very good cricket coach. He really assisted the players in all departments and was also a very dedicated team player as well, and the Barbados women team really, really benefitted a lot with his help.

“Also in the West Indies team he was very helpful. Even when we won the World Women's T20 in India in 2016, he was the assistant coach.

“It's a really sad day to see Mr Moseley gone but everybody knows that he's done a fantastic job for cricket and he was also a wonderful man.”

CWI's cricket operations manager, Roland Holder, praised Moseley as “an excellent team man” who had made a significant impact in youth development.

“I was captain of the Barbados team when 'Moses' played and he was an excellent team man and a fantastic cricketer, with the ability to swing the ball both ways,” Holder said.

“He was someone you would want to walk onto the field with. He made a great contribution to cricket as a player and a coach and contributed immensely to the growth and development of many young men and women.”

Barbados Cricket Association president, Conde Riley, said Moseley had been humble in his achievements.

“I am devastated at this sad news,” said Riley, also a CWI director.

“Ezra Moseley was a committed coach. He chose to work with our Women's cohort and coached them to both the Regional T20 and 50-over Championships last year.

“Ezra was a man of God. He never wanted to be in the limelight. At the St. Michael School he coached Jason Holder and several other young cricketers.

“He recently accepted a position on the BCA's Women's committee as we prepare for the next regional tournament and the Commonwealth Games.”