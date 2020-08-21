Trinidad PM vows 'radical reform' of education

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad and Tobago (AFP) — Trinidad and Tobago Prime Minister Keith Rowley promised a "radical reform" of the country's education system after he and his cabinet were sworn into office for a second term.



President Paula-Mae Weekes on Wednesday administered the oath of office to Rowley and 28 government members.



Rowley also pledged support for farmers to increase food production, government digitalisation and a voluntary "national service" system to train youths.



The ruling People's National Movement won 22 of the 41 House of Representative seats in the August 10 election but recounts requested by the opposition United National Congress delayed the swearing in of the new government.



Rowley described changes to his Cabinet as "not earth-shattering but significant."



One new cabinet member, Amery Browne, who will lead the Ministry of Foreign and Caricom Affairs, was not sworn in.



He and his family are under coronavirus quarantine after returning from Brazil where he spent four years posted at the diplomatic mission.



The Caribbean country closed its borders with the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in March and its health system has been grappling with a recent spike in cases and deaths.



"The most significant assignment I expect to be carried out is radical reform of the country's curriculum, from primary to secondary school," Rowley said.



He has also created a new Youth Development and National Service Ministry.



"It will be voluntary but it's a pathway for young people to get involved and be trained and to come out of training and pick up responsibilities in a number of areas," he said.



Youth camps will be set up as part of the development program and will involve "relocation of young people from unproductivity in urban areas to the land in Trinidad and Tobago."



Mae Weekes urged the government to represent all citizens in the country.



Most people of African origin voted for the ruling party while the opposition garners the majority of its support from the country's South Asian community.



"I urge you to roll up your sleeves, put your hand to the plow and get down to the serious business of good governance for the people of Trinidad and Tobago," the president told the new government.