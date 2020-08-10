T&T election: Political leaders out front in early count

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad (CMC) — The leaders of the two main political parties were leading comfortably in their respective constituencies as the tabulation of votes are continuing following Monday's general election.

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley, the leader of the People's National Movement (PNM), who has represented the Diego for the past 29 years, has so far polled 456 votes as against 148 for Marsha Riley-Walker of the United National Congress (UNC), according to the results declared so far by the Elections and Boundaries Commission (EBC).

UNC leader Kamla Persad Bissessar, who has been the parliamentary representative for southern town of Siparia since 1995, has so far polled 10,471 to comfortably lead the PNM's Rebecca Dipnarine with 2,966 votes.

There are 41 seats at stake in the election and none has so far been declared by the EBC.

In the last general election in 2015, the PNM won 23 seats while the other 18 seats were shared by the UNC and the Congress of the People (COP).