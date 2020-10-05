UPDATE: Tropical Storm Delta forms, threatens Cuba and Cayman Islands
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Tropical Storm Delta has formed in the Caribbean and is expected to become a hurricane, threatening the Cayman Islands and Cuba on a path into the Gulf of Mexico, says the US National Hurricane Center (NHC).
At 7:00 am (local time), Delta was located about 210 kilometres south of Negril, with maximum sustained winds of 65 km per hour.
It was moving near 15 km/h on track to hit the Cayman Islands Monday night and approach western Cuba Tuesday afternoon or evening before moving into the Gulf on Wednesday.
Additional strengthening is likely and the system is expected to be at or near hurricane strength when it pass near or over western Cuba late Tuesday or early Wednesday, said the NHC.
A flash flood watch is in place until 5:00 pm today for all parishes in Jamaica.
Meanwhile, a hurricane watch has been issued for Cuba and the Isle of Youth and a tropical storm warning is in effect for the Cayman Islands.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy