UPDATE: Tropical Storm Delta forms, threatens Cuba and Cayman Islands

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Tropical Storm Delta has formed in the Caribbean and is expected to become a hurricane, threatening the Cayman Islands and Cuba on a path into the Gulf of Mexico, says the US National Hurricane Center (NHC).

At 7:00 am (local time), Delta was located about 210 kilometres south of Negril, with maximum sustained winds of 65 km per hour.

It was moving near 15 km/h on track to hit the Cayman Islands Monday night and approach western Cuba Tuesday afternoon or evening before moving into the Gulf on Wednesday.

Additional strengthening is likely and the system is expected to be at or near hurricane strength when it pass near or over western Cuba late Tuesday or early Wednesday, said the NHC.

A flash flood watch is in place until 5:00 pm today for all parishes in Jamaica.

Meanwhile, a hurricane watch has been issued for Cuba and the Isle of Youth and a tropical storm warning is in effect for the Cayman Islands.