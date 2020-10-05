Tropical depression forms south of Jamaica
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Tropical Depression Twenty-Six formed south of Jamaica at 10 o'clock last night and is expected to intensify into Tropical Storm Delta later today as it nears the Cayman Islands.
The Meteorological Service of Jamaica says the depression is moving toward the west-northwest near 15 km/h, and this general motion should continue for the next day or so.
A faster northwestward motion is expected on Tuesday and Wednesday.
On the forecast track, the centre of the depression is expected to move away from Jamaica through this morning, move near or over the Cayman Islands later tonight, and approach the Isle of Youth and western Cuba Tuesday afternoon or evening.
The tropical cyclone is forecast to move into the southeastern Gulf of Mexico Tuesday night or early Wednesday. Maximum sustained winds are near 55 km/h with higher gusts.
Strengthening is expected during the next few days, and the depression is forecast to become a hurricane when it moves near or over western Cuba on Tuesday.
The Meteorological Service says it will continue to monitor the progress of this system.
