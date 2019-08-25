Tropical storm watch issued for Barbados as Dorian nears
MIAMI, United States (AP) — A tropical storm watch has been issued for Barbados as the fourth tropical storm of this year's Atlantic hurricane season moves toward the Lesser Antilles.
The US National Hurricane Center in Miami says Tropical Storm Dorian is continuing to move west and could become near hurricane strength over the eastern Caribbean Sea by Tuesday.
As of 8:00 am EDT Sunday, the storm's centre was located around 515 miles (828 kilometres) east-southeast of Barbados and was moving west at 13 mph (20 kph).
Maximum sustained winds remained at 40 mph (64 kph).
The advisory says watches for parts of the Windward and Leeward Islands in the Lesser Antilles will likely be issued later Sunday.
It also advises Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic, and Haiti to monitor the storm's progress.
The National Meteorological Centre said Tropical Storm Dorian is not a threat to Jamaica at this time and it will continue to monitor the progress of this system.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy