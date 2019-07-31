Truck transporting 1,300lbs of ganja crashes during police chase; 4 arrested
WESTMORELAND, Jamaica — Four people were yesterday arrested following a police chase during which the occupants of a truck, which was transporting 1,300 pounds of ganja, opened gunfire at lawmen before their vehicle crashed into three others in Westmoreland.
According to police reports, the driver of the Freightliner truck disobeyed signals from officers to stop and sped off along the Water Wheel main road in Cave district about 1:40 pm.
The lawmen said they gave chase and a road block was set up but, the occupants of the truck reportedly opened gunfire at the officers, who returned fire.
“The driver began using the truck as a weapon and made several attempts to mow down the officers. The truck subsequently crashed into a Toyota Voxy motorcar occupied by police officers,” reported the Corporate Communications Unit (CCU) of the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF).
“The driver continued his wreckless attempts to escape when the truck crashed into an Isuzu motor truck injuring its occupants. The truck eventually crashed into a Toyota Camry motor car and then into a perimeter fence.
“Subsequently, the driver and three occupants of the truck attempted to escape and were pursued and caught,” continued the report.
The police said the identities of the four people in custody are being withheld pending further investigations.
The ganja was found in 170 parcels during a search of the truck.
