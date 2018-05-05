Trump cites knife crime in London before first visit to UK
LONDON, United Kingdom (AP) — Some British doctors and legislators have reacted angrily to President Donald Trump's comments comparing a London hospital to a war zone because of knife crime.
Dr Martin Griffiths, a surgeon at the Royal London Hospital, tweeted Saturday he would be "happy to invite Mr Trump" to visit his hospital and meet with London's mayor and police chief to learn how the city has reduced violent crime.
Dr Karim Brohi, another Royal London surgeon, tweeted "to suggest guns are part of the solution is ridiculous."
At the National Rifle Association gathering Friday in Dallas, Trump said Britain has tough gun laws but that one London hospital has "blood all over the floors" because of knife wounds.
Labour lawmaker Sarah Jones tweeted that Trump's speech was a disgrace.
Trump plans to visit Britain in July.
