Tufton confirms Usain Bolt tested positive for COVID-19

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr Christopher Tufton, has confirmed that the COVID-19 test result for sprint star Usain Bolt has returned positive and he has been formally notified.

Tufton, who was responding to a question at a virtual press briefing a short while ago, said the authorities have initiated contact tracing.

Bolt, who celebrated his 34th birthday with a lavish party on Friday, is said to have taken the test on the weekend as he prepared to travel overseas.

The party was well attended by a host of celebrities, including sports stars and entertainers, some said to have recently arrived on the island.

Read: Usain Bolt in quarantine after COVID-19 test

Tufton said he is not aware of anyone coming into the island and breaching quarantine orders, but said, “we do not discriminate depending on the person. The rules apply to everyone and to the extent that we have information, the rules would apply in this case”.

Prime Minister Andrew Holness, also at the press conference, said the police are investigating the circumstances surrounding Bolt's party.

He said the police commissioner has reported that since the outbreak of COVID-19 in Jamaica, more than 1,000 people have been charged with breaches of the Disaster Risk Management Act.