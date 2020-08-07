Health minister to tour quarantined communities today

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Minister of Health and Wellness Dr Christopher Tufton will today do a tour of Church Corner in St Thomas and Sandy Bay in Clarendon, which were placed under quarantine for two weeks due to a concentrated spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

Jamaica yesterday recorded 30 new cases of the virus, pushing the country's tally to 958, including 12 deaths.

Tufton will visit St Thomas about 10:00 am and then travel to Clarendon for a 1:00 pm tour.

The virus spread in Sandy Bay, Clarendon started among the congregation of a church.

In a statement yesterday, the ministry said members of the church that ignored safety protocols have tested positive. It said, too, that crowd gathering without use of face masks was noted at the church, where there are several individuals with respiratory illnesses.

Meanwhile, areas in St Thomas recorded 28 positive cases over the past four days.

Designated the Church Corner quarantine area by the Ministry of Health, the affected communities include Bamboo River, Church Corner, and Summit Grove.