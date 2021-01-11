Turkey probes WhatsApp-Facebook data sharing
ISTANBUL, Turkey (AFP) — Turkey's competition authority on Monday opened an investigation into WhatsApp's decision to share more of its user data with its parent company Facebook.
The encrypted messaging app last week asked more than a billion of its users outside the European Union and Britain to accept the new terms or lose access to WhatsApp on February 8.
Several Turkish state organisations -- including President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's media office -- switched to Turkcell telecom's new messaging service BiP in response.
The Turkish Competition Authority said Monday it was opening an investigation and requiring WhatsApp to suspend the data sharing obligation on its users.
It was not immediately clear how its suspension could be enforced and Facebook issued no immediate comment.
Technology experts note that WhatsApp's new requirement of its users makes legally binding a policy that has been widely in use since 2016.
Facebook aims to monetise WhatsApp by allowing businesses to contact clients via the platform.
WhatsApp's announcement has led some security conscious users to switch to messaging services such as Signal and Telegram -- founded by the Russian entrepreneur Pavel Durov.
BiP said on Sunday that it had gained two million users in the preceding 48-hour span.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy