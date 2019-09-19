Two Kingston East wanted men surrender to cops

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Kingston East police have confirmed that Dwayne Willis and Jahlawni Green, who were listed as wanted, turned themselves in to the police on yesterday.

The police said the two men were accompanied by their individual attorneys when they surrendered. The lawmen are still urging the other two men who are also listed as wanted to turn themselves in.

They are:

• Twenty-three-year-old Sadekie Mendez, otherwise called 'Preps' of Graham Street and

• Fifty-one-year-old Dean Cooke, otherwise called 'Boobie', of McIntyre Villa both in Kingston 16

Additionally, anyone who may be able to help the police to locate them is being asked to contact investigators at the Elletson Road Police Station at (876) 928-4200, Crime Stop at 311, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.

Citizens are being reminded that it is an offence to harbour criminals.