Two Kingston men charged with assault, burglary and firearm possession

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Two men accused of assaulting another man and stealing his property from his home in Belvedere district, Kingston 19 on Saturday, June 27, 2020, have been charged by the Hunts Bay Police.

They are 25-year-old Rico Reid and 26-year-old Marlando Clarke, otherwise called 'Talk About', both labourers of Kingston 19. Reid and Clarke are jointly charged with assault occasioning grievous bodily harm, burglary and illegal possession of firearm.

It is alleged that Reid and Clarke were among a group of people who reportedly went to the complainant's home where they attacked him, beat him and stole cash from inside his house.

Following investigations, they were arrested and subsequently charged after they were pointed out to the police.