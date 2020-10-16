Two Manchester men accused of making gun threats

MANCHESTER, Jamaica — The Manchester police have arrested and charged two men with illegal possession of firearm and ammunition and assault at common law in relation to separate incidents that occurred within hours of each other between Tuesday and Wednesday.

Charged are 41-year-old Marlon Bent otherwise called 'Fifty' of Nemprell district, Manchester and 54-year-old Micheal Smith of Cedar Grove also in Manchester.

The first incident occurred about 7:30 pm on Tuesday in Farm district, in the parish. According to reports, the complainant was at a bar when Bent allegedly entered, pulled a firearm from his waistband, pointed it at the complainant, uttered some words and then left in a motorcar.

A report was made to the police and Bent was subsequently arrested and charged.

Then on Wednesday, during a dispute between Smith reportedly used an object to damage a woman property in Cedar Grove district in the parish during a dispute with her. It is further reported that he left the scene and later returned with a firearm and pointed it at the woman, who ran in fear of her life. She escaped unharmed and reported the incident to the police.

Smith was later pointed out to investigators and was arrested and charged.

The court dates for both men are being finalised.