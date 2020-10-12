Two Sisters Cave remains closed, says UDC
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Urban Development Corporation (UDC) says the Two Sisters Cave in Hellshire, St Catherine is not open to the public at this time and cautions that action will be taken against trespassers.
The agency said its statement is in response to reports of illegal access to the property and the wanton disregard for public health and safety by members of the public who trespass there.
Read: Trespassers flock Two Sister Cave property
UDC said the cave has been closed to the public due to low patronage since 2014, however, an opportunity for management of the property will be brought to the market within short order.
The public is being reminded that the UDC-managed attractions that are currently open to the public are Dunn's River Falls and Park, Green Grotto Caves and Attractions, Walter Fletcher Beach, Long Bay Beach Park and Reach Falls.
All others remain closed at this time in keeping with the Government of Jamaica's mandates.
UDC is encouraging members of the public to the adhere to the self-protection measures recommended by the Ministry of Health and Wellness, particularly physical distancing and the wearing of masks as the country seeks to slow the spread of COVID-19.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy