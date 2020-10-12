Two Sisters Cave remains closed, says UDC

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Urban Development Corporation (UDC) says the Two Sisters Cave in Hellshire, St Catherine is not open to the public at this time and cautions that action will be taken against trespassers.

The agency said its statement is in response to reports of illegal access to the property and the wanton disregard for public health and safety by members of the public who trespass there.

UDC said the cave has been closed to the public due to low patronage since 2014, however, an opportunity for management of the property will be brought to the market within short order.

The public is being reminded that the UDC-managed attractions that are currently open to the public are Dunn's River Falls and Park, Green Grotto Caves and Attractions, Walter Fletcher Beach, Long Bay Beach Park and Reach Falls.

All others remain closed at this time in keeping with the Government of Jamaica's mandates.

UDC is encouraging members of the public to the adhere to the self-protection measures recommended by the Ministry of Health and Wellness, particularly physical distancing and the wearing of masks as the country seeks to slow the spread of COVID-19.