Two St Elizabeth roadways impassable — NWA

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The National Works Agency (NWA) says Holland Bamboo Avenue and the road from Lacovia to Mountainside in St Elizabeth are impassable.

The agency informed that the roads are being blocked by fallen trees and flooding.

NWA said it is moving to address the issue where possible this evening.

The country has been experiencing rainfall over the past few days.

In its latest update, the Meteorological Service of Jamaica warned that there is a high degree of ground saturation, and as a result, landslides and flooding are likely.

Read: Flash flood warning and watch extended