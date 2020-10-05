Two accused goat thieves nabbed in St Thomas
ST THOMAS, Jamaica — Two suspected goat thieves are in police custody after they were mobbed by residents of Old Pera district in St Thomas this morning.
The police said residents alerted them about 11:00 am, reporting that three men were seen driving a motor car with stolen goats aboard. The residents reportedly intercepted the vehicle and attacked the men aboard.
Lawmen who visited the scene said a man was seen with chop wounds to his body and 13 goats aboard the vehicle. The two other men escaped.
The goats were recovered and the wounded man taken to the hospital where he is being treated.
Subsequently, another man, who was also wounded, showed up at the hospital for treatment. He was placed under police guard with the other accused thief.
The men arrested remain in police custody, while the search for the other suspect continues.
The Yallahs police are urging residents who had their goats stolen recently to contact them at 876-982-5075 or the Morant Bay police at 876-982-1027.
