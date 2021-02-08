Two arrested after ceiling fan stolen from classroom
WESTMORELAND, Jamaica — Two men, suspected of stealing a ceiling fan from a school in Caledonia district, Westmoreland, were on Saturday arrested and charged with office-house breaking, larceny and receiving stolen property.
Charged are 51-year-old Steve Rowe of Snowden Avenue in Kingston and 44-year-old Patrick Campbell, otherwise called 'Bingy', of New Market Oval, Savanna-la-Mar in Westmoreland.
Reports from the Negril Police are that upon returning to school on Monday, January 18, the principal discovered that a ceiling fan, valued at $ 11,000, was stolen from a classroom.
The incident was reported to the police and Rowe was identified as a suspect.
Follow-up operations led to the arrest of Campbell, whose house was searched and the stolen fan found inside his bedroom. Both men were charged, however, their court dates have not been finalised.
