Two charged in connection with St Ann shooting, robbery incident
ST ANN, Jamaica — Two men have been charged with wounding with intent, robbery with aggravation and illegal possession of firearm and ammunition in Bellair, Runaway Bay in St Ann.
They are 30-year-old Kevin Lawrence, otherwise called 'Zero' and 23-year-old Damion James otherwise called 'Pappy', both of Scarlett Hall in Runaway Bay, St. Ann.
It is alleged that about 5:45 pm, on Thursday, May 28, Lawrence and James opened gunfire at a group of persons, hitting one man. A woman was also robbed of her cellular phone.
The two were later arrested and pointed out in an identification parade, after which they were charged.
Their court dates are being finalised.
