Two charged in Manchester for stealing water

MANCHESTER, Jamaica — The National Water Commission (NWC) says that a recent revenue recovery operation in sections of Manchester has reaped success with two individuals being charged for stealing water.

According to the Commission, Altimont Lindsay of a Greenvale Road address in Mandeville was prosecuted for trespassing on the works of the NWC. Lindsay pleaded guilty and was fined $75,000 when he appeared before the court in April, the NWC said in a statement.

Also charged for breaches of the Public Utilities and NWC Act is chicken farmer Shantee Bartley of Balbec District, Prospect in the parish. Bartley was subpoenaed and is to appear before the court to answer to the charges in June 2019.

“The practice of illegally tapping into the network cripples the company's water distribution efforts and results in significant losses,” said Regional Manager for Manchester and St Elizabeth, Jermaine Jackson.

Jackson is encouraging individuals to visit a NWC office to go through the correct process to obtain a legitimate connection and added that there is a 'welcome back programme' which allows persons to negotiate and re-establish a paying relationship with the company.