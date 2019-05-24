Two charged in Manchester for stealing water
MANCHESTER, Jamaica — The National Water Commission (NWC) says that a recent revenue recovery operation in sections of Manchester has reaped success with two individuals being charged for stealing water.
According to the Commission, Altimont Lindsay of a Greenvale Road address in Mandeville was prosecuted for trespassing on the works of the NWC. Lindsay pleaded guilty and was fined $75,000 when he appeared before the court in April, the NWC said in a statement.
Also charged for breaches of the Public Utilities and NWC Act is chicken farmer Shantee Bartley of Balbec District, Prospect in the parish. Bartley was subpoenaed and is to appear before the court to answer to the charges in June 2019.
“The practice of illegally tapping into the network cripples the company's water distribution efforts and results in significant losses,” said Regional Manager for Manchester and St Elizabeth, Jermaine Jackson.
Jackson is encouraging individuals to visit a NWC office to go through the correct process to obtain a legitimate connection and added that there is a 'welcome back programme' which allows persons to negotiate and re-establish a paying relationship with the company.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy