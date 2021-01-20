Two charged in St James double murder
ST JAMES, Jamaica — Police have arrested and charged two men with two counts of murder following the shooting deaths of 33-year-old Dane Walters, a mechanic of Hendon, Norwood and 48-year-old Rodrick Atkins, a construction worker of Hollywood both in St James.
Charged are; 19-year-old Sheldon Bailey, otherwise called 'Lucky', of Beverly Hills, Norwood and 28-year-old Revendoos Sutherland of Dallas, Glendevon both in St James.
Reports from the Barnett Street police are that about 1:25 pm on Friday, April 10, 2020, Walters and Atkins were sitting at a corner shop in their community when they were pounced upon by two armed men who opened gunfire at them.
Bailey was arrested later that day in an operation and charged on Friday, April 17, 2020, after he was positively identified. Sutherland was arrested and charged on yesterday.
Their court dates are being finalised.
