Two Clarendon men charged with robbery of foreigners
CLARENDON, Jamaica — Two Clarendon men implicated in a robbery of three female foreigners on Spur Tree main road in Manchester on Saturday, August 24 have been charged.
They are 26-year-old Mark Grant taxi operator and 23-year-old Shamar Anderson both of Palmers Cross in Clarendon. They are both scheduled to appear before the Mandeville Parish Court on Wednesday, September 4 to answer to the charges of robbery with aggravation, assault at common-law, assault with intent to rob and conspiracy to rob.
Police reports are that about 6:45 pm, the women were travelling along the Spur Tree main road when they heard a noise coming from beneath the vehicle and stopped to make some checks.
A Toyota Probox motorcar allegedly drove up behind them and the occupants exited the vehicle, purporting to render assistance. It is further reported that two of the men armed with knives approached the women and robbed them.
The police were alerted and the vehicle was intercepted.
The vehicle along with its occupants was searched and the stolen items recovered. The men, who were positively identified as the robbers, were arrested and subsequently charged.
