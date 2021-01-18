Two convicted of 'Bunny' Francis murder
KINGSTON, Jamaica— Two men, who were on trial for the murder of businessman Roderick 'Bunny' Francis, were today found guilty in the Home Circuit Court in downtown Kingston.
The two, Carlos Batista and George Gardener, are to be sentenced on March 25.
Francis, the former CEO of B&D Trawling Ltd, was shot dead on Saturday, June 25, 2011, having just driven out from his residence along Queensway in St Andrew.
A third man, Sheldon Watson, already pleaded guilty to accessory after the fact of murder in October 2020 and was sentenced December 10, 2020 to two years' imprisonment suspended for three years with supervision.
The prosecution argued that Batista and Gardener plotted to kill Francis. They reportedly rented a vehicle and ambushed him as he was leaving his home.
It is believed that Watson facilitated repairs to the getaway vehicle, which was shot up by Francis' son during the attack.
The trial lasted about eight weeks.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy