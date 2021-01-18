Two convicted of 'Bunny' Francis murder

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Two men, who were on trial for the murder of businessman Roderick 'Bunny' Francis, were today found guilty in the Home Circuit Court in downtown Kingston.

The two, Carlos Batista and George Gardener, are to be sentenced on March 25.

Francis, the former CEO of B&D Trawling Ltd, was shot dead on Saturday, June 25, 2011, having just driven out from his residence along Queensway in St Andrew.

A third man, Sheldon Watson, already pleaded guilty to accessory after the fact of murder in October 2020 and was sentenced December 10, 2020 to two years' imprisonment suspended for three years with supervision.

The prosecution argued that Batista and Gardener plotted to kill Francis. They reportedly rented a vehicle and ambushed him as he was leaving his home.

It is believed that Watson facilitated repairs to the getaway vehicle, which was shot up by Francis' son during the attack.

The trial lasted about eight weeks.