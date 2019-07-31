Two cops found guilty of corruption
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Two police officers, who were accused of soliciting $100,000 from a man to prevent charges against him, have been found guilty of breaching the Corruption Prevention Act (2000).
The officers, Detective Woman Corporal Valrie McIntosh and Constable Otwani Deer, were sentenced to nine months and 18 months imprisonment respectively when they appeared in the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court last Friday (July 26).
According to the Major Organised Crime and Anti-Corruption Agency (MOCA), McIntosh and Deer, who were both assigned to the St Andrew North Division, solicited the sum from the complainant on Sunday, January 13, 2013, in order to forebear a charge against him for breaching his bail condition.
The complainant explained to the officers that he did not have that amount at hand however; he could give them $50,000 and pay the remainder by the following evening to which they agreed, MOCA said.
A report was subsequently made to then Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB), and a file prepared and submitted to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecution (ODPP), who ruled that McIntosh and Deer be charged with Breaches of the Corruption Prevention Act.
The two police officers have indicated that they will be appealing the sentence and have since been offered bail in the sum of $1,000,000 with sureties.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy