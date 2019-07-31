Two cops found guilty of corruption

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Two police officers, who were accused of soliciting $100,000 from a man to prevent charges against him, have been found guilty of breaching the Corruption Prevention Act (2000).

The officers, Detective Woman Corporal Valrie McIntosh and Constable Otwani Deer, were sentenced to nine months and 18 months imprisonment respectively when they appeared in the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court last Friday (July 26).

According to the Major Organised Crime and Anti-Corruption Agency (MOCA), McIntosh and Deer, who were both assigned to the St Andrew North Division, solicited the sum from the complainant on Sunday, January 13, 2013, in order to forebear a charge against him for breaching his bail condition.

The complainant explained to the officers that he did not have that amount at hand however; he could give them $50,000 and pay the remainder by the following evening to which they agreed, MOCA said.

A report was subsequently made to then Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB), and a file prepared and submitted to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecution (ODPP), who ruled that McIntosh and Deer be charged with Breaches of the Corruption Prevention Act.

The two police officers have indicated that they will be appealing the sentence and have since been offered bail in the sum of $1,000,000 with sureties.