UPDATE: Two cops shot on Constant Spring Road
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Two policemen are now nursing gunshot wounds following a confrontation with two armed men on Constant Spring Road in St Andrew this morning.
In a preliminary report, the police said about 1:30 this morning a police team was on patrol when they saw a car parked at a gas station across from CVM.
The lawmen approached the vehicle and the occupants greeted them with gunfire. The police returned the fire and the driver sped off. He however lost control of the vehicle, which crashed metres away.
One of the men ran from the vehicle and escaped. It was later discovered that the driver had been shot.
The two cops were taken to hospital where one was treated and released and the other admitted.
The police have now blocked Constant Spring Road in the vicinity of the gas station as they process the scene and search for the other gunman, who is believed to have also been shot.
More to come.
