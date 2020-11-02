Two dead in Westmoreland gun attack

WESTMORELAND, Jamaica — The Westmoreland police are confirming that two people are dead after a bar, where they were patrons, was attacked by unknown assailants.

Reports stated that about 8:00pm yesterday, several patrons were at a bar in Gordon district, Whitehouse, Westmoreland when unknown assailants opened fire on the venue.

Twelve people were shot and were rushed to the Black River Hospital where two succumbed to their injuries and ten are being treated. No motive has yet been ascertained for the incident.

The Whitehouse police are investigating.

Rosalee Wood