Two gunmen shot dead in Portmore, third on the run — police

ST CATHERINE, Jamaica—The police are reporting that two would-be killers were shot dead in Portmore, St Catherine this afternoon.

Two illegal firearms were reportedly seized following the incident, which unfolded about 1:30 pm on Caymanas Drive in the area.

In a statement a short while ago, the constabulary's Corporate Communications Unit (CCU) said police officers intercepted a silver Nissan Wingroad motorcar with three men onboard after receiving information that the men were on way to commit a murder in the St Catherine South area.

The men reportedly challenged the police and two of them were fatally shot. The third man escaped in the area.

CCU said a major investigation is currently underway as the police close-in on the third suspect.