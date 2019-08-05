Two killed, several injured in Dyke Road crash

ST CATHERINE, Jamaica -- A taxi operator and a female were killed, while several other people were injured in a motor vehicle collision in the vicinity of Wisynco on Dyke Road in St Catherine this morning.



Police reports are that the collision, which happened about 8:30 am, involved a grey Toyota Wish motor car, which was operating as a taxi, and a black Subaru Impreza motor car.



The constabulary's Corporate Communications Unit said it was unable to provide details surrounding the incident at this time.



However, it confirmed that the woman was a passenger in the taxi.



It also said the driver of the Subaru Impreza sustained injuries and was assisted to hospital.



More information later.