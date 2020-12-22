Two killed in St Mary crash
ST MARY, Jamaica — A man and a woman died in two-vehicle crash along the Iter Boreale main road in Annoto Bay, St Mary yesterday.
Dead are 32-year-old Kioma Williams, a music producer, and 39-year-old Alecia Woods, both of Kingston addresses.
The crash happened about 3:00 pm.
According to the police, the two were travelling in a Honda Civic motorcar towards Buff Bay, when the vehicle was hit by a Toyota Mark X travelling in the opposite direction.
The driver of the Toyota Mark X allegedly swerved to avoid a pot hole and lost control of the vehicle, crashing into the Honda Civic.
The drivers and passengers of both vehicles were transported to hospital for treatment where Williams was pronounced dead.
Woods succumbed to her injuries today.
Investigations continue.
