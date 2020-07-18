Two men charged after fight leaves one with knife wound
KINGSTON, Jamaica — A fight between two men in their community has led to charges being laid against them by the Kingston Central police.
They are 19-year-old Errol Shand and Renny-Lee Ffrench, 21, both of Georges Lane, Kingston.
Reports are that about 4:15 pm on Saturday, July 11, Shand and Ffrench allegedly had an altercation that escalated into a fight, during which a knife was used to inflict a wound to Shand's chest. He was taken to hospital where he was treated and subsequently released.
During the investigation that followed, both men were implicated and subsequently arrested and charged with wounding with intent.
Shand and Ffrench are scheduled to appear before the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court on Wednesday, August 5.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy