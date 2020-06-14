Two more COVID-19 cases push Ja's tally to 617

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The country recorded two more cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) today, pushing the tally to 617 cases.

The two new cases are a 35-year-old man of a St James address and and a 61-year-old woman from Kingston and St Andrew.

Both returned to the island from Florida recently.

This brings the number of imported cases to 116.

