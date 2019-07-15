Uchence Wilson trial: Two more accused gangsters freed

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Two men who were on trial for allegedly being a part of the Uchence Wilson Gang were freed this morning when the case resumed in the Home Circuit Court.

Tevin Khani and Cornel White were told that the Crown would not be proceeding any further against them after Chief Justice Bryan Sykes upheld the no-case submissions that had been made by their attorneys.

The two men now join three other accused gang members who were freed. Nineteen alleged members remain on trial.

In the meantime, the no-case submissions against reputed gang leader Uchence Wilson and other alleged members were rejected.

The remaining members, who are facing breaches under the Criminal Justice (Suppression of Criminal Organisation) 2014 and Firearms Act, will start their defence today.

The gang, which is said to have gained more than $400 million from their illegal activities across the island, and were allegedly responsible for 12 licensed firearms that were reported stolen during 18 robberies, was busted in December 2017.

The gang is alleged to have wreaked havoc in St Catherine, Clarendon, St Andrew, St Mary, and St Ann, by carrying out several acts of robberies, shop-breaking, burglary and larceny in which items such as motor vehicles, firearms, appliances, cellular phones and other valuables were stolen.

The alleged gang leader and his co-accused, Michael Lamont, are also accused of committing rape while operating as a criminal organisation.

Tanesha Mundle