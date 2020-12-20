Two suspects nabbed after house set ablaze, occupants shot at in Bull Bay

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Two men have been charged in relation to their alleged involvement in a shooting incident and burning of a house in Nine Miles, Bull Bay, St Andrew in October.

Accused are 25-year-old Faded Johnson, customer service representative and 28-year-old Damion Anderson, both of Nine Miles, Bull Bay.

Reports are that about 6:00 pm on Thursday, October 29, the complainant was at home when several men, including the two accused, set the house ablaze and fired several shots at the occupants who managed to escape.

Johnson and Anderson were subsequently apprehended and charged with shooting with intent, illegal possession of firearm and illegal possession of ammunition.

Their court date is being finalised.