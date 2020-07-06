Two visitors among 5 new COVID-19 cases

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Ministry of Health and Wellness has reported five new cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, bringing the islands total to 737.

The five new cases are imported, having arrived on flights from the USA and Dominican Republic, the ministry informed. Three are males and two females with ages ranging from 17 to 65 years old.

Of the new cases, only three are Jamaicans — two from kingston and St Andrew and one from Manchester. The other two are visitors staying in St James.

Seven more patients have also recovered, bringing the total recoveries to 591 (80.2%).